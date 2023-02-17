Patriots captain putting off retirement to return for 16th season

Hold off on the retirement balloons and confetti because the New England Patriots have announced Matthew Slater is returning in 2023.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer was contemplating retirement, but he’ll now look to help boost a Patriots special teams unit that struggled in 2022.

Slater, a three-time Super Bowl champion, has been awarded five All-Pro awards and 10 Pro Bowl invitations.

He has long been one of the best special-teamers in the NFL, and his presence, along with promising rookie Brenden Schooler, could set the Patriots up for a major bounce-back season.

This is the first domino to fall for New England with legendary safety Devin McCourty also contemplating his football career. The return of both would do wonders for a Patriots team that finally appears to be moving in the right direction.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire