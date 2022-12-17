Patriots captain Matthew Slater has high praise for this rookie

New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater had high praise for a rookie who has been making an impact on the unit.

Slater is a 10-time Pro Bowl selection. So he has been around the league long enough to know a good special teams player, and rookie Brenden Schooler falls into that category.

Schooler, an undrafted rookie out of Texas, is a classic Bill Belichick find that has made a noticeable impact in the time he’s spent with the organization.

He has 10 solo special teams tackles, which is tied for the NFL lead. He also has multiple fumble recoveries and has recovered a blocked punt. The California native has been able to do it all for New England, and that effort has caught the attention of Slater, who commented on if he believes Schooler is playing at a Pro Bowl level.

“I certainly do, yeah,” Slater said, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “I think he’s playing as well as anyone in our league right now. It’s been fun to watch him grow and develop. I would say he’s getting better every week, but he was pretty good from the beginning.

“So, he’s done a great job. I think this team is really fortunate to have him. And, hopefully, he’s here for a long, long time.”

Schooler could be an important piece for the Patriots on special teams, with Slater in particular getting older. One thing is for certain: He has made the most of his time in New England, and by the looks of it, he’s just getting started.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire