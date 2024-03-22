Patriots captain Deatrich Wise Jr. buys ownership stake in pro football team

Deatrich Wise Jr. is officially the owner of a professional indoor football team.

The New England Patriots defensive end has bought a stake in the Beaumont Renegades, an expansion franchise being added to American Indoor Football (AIF).

Wise is joining in with a group of part-owners that also includes former longtime Arena Football League player Derron Griffin and former sports agent Sam Gordon.

“While football wasn’t invented in Texas, for more than a century, it has been part of the state’s cultural DNA. And Beaumont particularly is widely known as the pro football capital of the world,” Wise said in a press release. “I’m excited to join such an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Renegades story. Together, we’re going to bring something very special to the community, while helping our players’ dreams of playing professional football come true.”

Wise’s philanthropic efforts to uplift communities have been noted in his work with “Wise Up,” which is a foundation that works with United States veterans and student-athletes.

His work is much deeper than football.

With that said, he’ll definitely be looking to put a great product on the field as well. Indoor football is near and dear to his heart with his father, Deatrich Sr., being a former Arena Football League player.

“I can’t wait,” said Wise. “I grew up watching a lot of indoor football as a child. Players slamming up against and falling over the wall, making big hits and great catches, diving into the crowd to celebrate with the fans. Those moments helped grow my love for the game.”

That love for the game turned Wise into a fourth-round draft pick, defensive captain, Super Bowl LIII champion and now, owner of a professional football franchise.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire