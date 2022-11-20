Patriots captain David Andrews helped to locker room after leg injury

New England Patriots center David Andrews was helped off the field and taken to the locker room after going down with an apparent leg injury in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

The team announced he was questionable to return with what is being reported as a thigh injury.

Andrews was making his return after missing the previous two games with a concussion. His presence along the offensive front was desperately needed with the team hoping to shore up some holes in the second half of a tough regular season schedule.

They’ll have to figure it out for the time being in what could be looked at as a must-win game against a talented Jets defense.

List

Patriots vs Jets 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire