The Patriots are set to face the Broncos on Sunday after the game was pushed back a week due to positive COVID-19 tests in New England, but there may be reason for that schedule to change.

ESPN reports that the Patriots have cancelled Friday’s practice because of a positive COVID-19 test in the organization. Per the report, they are also waiting to confirm a second positive test.

Should that test come back as a confirmed positive, there will likely be discussion about moving the game against the Broncos from Sunday. Moving it beyond Monday or Tuesday would prove difficult as both teams have now had their bye week and that leaves the league without a chance to do the kind of scheduling gymnastics that allowed them to move it to this weekend.

Word on the second test could come at some point on Friday and another round of testing results will come on Saturday morning.

Patriots cancel Friday’s practice after positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on Pro Football Talk