Patriots cancel Friday practice after another reported positive COVID-19 test

The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after another positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Field Yates reported the team knows of one positive test and is awaiting confirmation on a potential second positive test.

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

The Patriots already have placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list since the start of the 2020 regular season, including quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray.

Newton, Gilmore and Murray all have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to practice Thursday, while Cowart is still on the list.

New England has held an on-field practice just twice over the last two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests. The team has opted for virtual meetings to prepare for their game against the Denver Broncos.

This matchup with the Broncos originally was scheduled for Week 5, but it was moved to Monday night and then again to Sunday's Week 6 slate due to Patriots players testing positive.

It's unknown how these latest test results will impact Patriots vs. Broncos. The game is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.