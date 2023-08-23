Patriots camp observations: Gonzalez suffers injury, Onwenu returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was a busy day in Foxboro for the New England Patriots as they held another training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium.

The offensive line got a boost with Michael Onwenu making his camp debut. Several notable players did not practice, including a pair of young wide receivers. Jack Jones gave an update on his status for Week 1, and Ezekiel Elliott talked to the media for the first time since joining the Patriots.

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry was in attendance for Wednesday's practice and shared some of his observations. You can read them below and follow him on X for more.

Christian Gonzalez injury

The Patriots likely will need Gonzalez to play a significant role this season. The 2023 first-round draft pick could be one of two starting outside cornerbacks, especially if Jon Jones' injury lingers into the regular season. Gonzalez has played quite well in camp and the preseason, too.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, he suffered an apparent foot/ankle injury during Wednesday's practice. According to Perry, the injury happened at the end of the session when Gonzalez was in coverage on Thyrick Pitts with Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

Gonzalez hopping on his left foot briefly before going back to the trainer’s table to chat with head trainer Jim Whalen and others.



He’s walking back to the center of the field now as Bill Belichick breaks the team down. Under his own power, but with a limp. https://t.co/2SnrgejV1t — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 23, 2023

Attendance

The return of Michael Onwenu, who could see snaps at several different offensive line positions this season, was a welcomed sight for the Patriots. Onwenu had offseason ankle surgery and hadn't practiced in camp until Wednesday. He was not a full participant in practice, though. He was officially removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, too.

Onwenu was not a full participant. Left for the upper field before team drills. Did take part in some blocking work with teammates from his typical right guard spot. https://t.co/OqynSPyBOR — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 23, 2023

The Patriots also had a few notable players not participate in drills.

Demario "Pop" Douglas was in attendance but didn't practice. The rookie wideout worked out on the upper field. Veteran cornerback Jon Jones also worked out on the upper field. He has yet to practice with the team in camp but reportedly should be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Offensive linemen Cole Strange and Calvin Anderson didn't practice but watched from the sideline.

Tyquan Thornton was not at practice due to injury. He also didn't play in last weekend's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Calvin Anderson may be progressing. He didn’t practice today. But he was watching while wearing a Catapult chest vest, which tracks athlete movement during exercise. https://t.co/LybMOk1bDo — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 23, 2023

Jack Jones update

Jones remains hopeful that he'll be able to play Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That game is set for Sunday, Sept. 10, which is five days before his next court date is scheduled.

This was Jones’ first meeting with reporters since the in-stadium practice at Gillette earlier in camp.



His East Boston court date for a probable cause hearing was pushed from Aug. 18 (last Friday) to Sept. 15. https://t.co/wvY8NDYiB6 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 23, 2023

Ezekiel Elliott ready to go

Elliott has only been with the Patriots for a little more than a week, but it sounds like he's ready to get into game action for the first time.

Ezekiel Elliott: “I feel good. I feel like I’m ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/ulVzY9B1Qc — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 23, 2023

The Patriots' third and final preseason game is Friday night against the Tennessee Titans on the road. It could be a good opportunity for Elliott to get some reps before Week 1.

Elliott also is confident that he and Rhamondre Stevenson will be a good fit together in the Patriots' backfield.