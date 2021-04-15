Patriots' Cam Newton works out at BC with Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec

Patriots' Cam Newton is working out at BC with Eagles QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton is taking full advantage of the local resources as he gears up for the 2021 NFL season.

The New England Patriots quarterback was at Boston College on Wednesday working out with Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec, according to the team's Twitter account.

Newton was out on the West Coast last month working out with several Patriots pass-catchers, but with NFL offseason programs set to begin next week, it appears the 31-year-old is back in the New England area.

Newton was a free agent at this point last year and didn't join the Patriots until July, so he should benefit from a full offseason in the program. The 2021 offseason still may not be fully "normal," however.

While voluntary workouts for NFL teams begin Monday, many Patriots players will opt not to attend and continue training on their own, a decision also made by players on several clubs across the league.

New England players explained their position in a statement Wednesday, citing concerns about spreading COVID-19 while advocating for a fully virtual start to the offseason, which was successful last year in limiting COVID transmission.

A statement from the New England Patriots players: pic.twitter.com/1gl84knZrS — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 14, 2021

The first phase of the NFL offseason program runs from Monday to May 14, so if players like Newton don't attend, we could see more informal workouts at local venues such as BC over the next month.