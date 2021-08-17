Patriots' Cam Newton trolled by Eagles' K'Von Wallace at joint practice

Eagles DB trolls Patriots' Cam Newton at joint practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' second joint practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday brought more intensity -- and more trash talk.

Cam Newton was working in a 7-on-7 drill against the Eagles' defense at the NovaCare complex when Philly safety K'Von Wallace took a dig at the Patriots quarterback within earshot of NJ.com's Mike Kaye.

K’Von Wallace yells at QB Cam Newton, “Checkdown king!” after back to back dump offs to RBs in 7 on 7. Next play, Wallace yells “running back!” On cue, Newton to White in the flat. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 17, 2021

"Checkdown king!" Wallace yelled at Newton, according to Kaye, who noted that Newton threw short passes to running backs on three consecutive plays.

Wallace was calling out Newton's aversion to taking shots downfield, but the veteran QB was hardly conservative at a crucial point during Monday's practice, as our Phil Perry pointed out.

Either way, this trash talk is common as players face opponents for the first time in training camp. Wallace is a second-year defensive back trying to make a name for himself after a solid rookie campaign, so Eagles fans will appreciate his competitive spirit. And we'd imagine Wallace's call-out lit a fire under Newton, who is already motivated to beat out rookie Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting quarterback job.

Being a "checkdown king" may not hurt Newton in the QB competition if it means fewer interceptions while keeping the offense moving, so maybe the 32-year-old can take Wallace's words as a compliment.