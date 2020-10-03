Patriots Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, out Sunday vs. Chiefs

Quinton Mayo

Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, out Sunday vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A promising start to the season for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has just been placed on halt after he tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning.

Newton, 31, has tallied four touchdowns, thrown for 714 yards, and rushed for 149 yards through three games this season. The Patriots sit at 2-1 heading into a highly-anticipated matchup with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) tomorrow at 4:25 p.m.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at about 1:00 p.m. but the trip has now been put on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL.

 

 