Patriots Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, out Sunday vs. Chiefs

Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, out Sunday vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A promising start to the season for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has just been placed on halt after he tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning.

Patriots QB Cam Newton is being added to the COVID-19/reserve list, per me and @TomPelissero. He’s out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

Newton, 31, has tallied four touchdowns, thrown for 714 yards, and rushed for 149 yards through three games this season. The Patriots sit at 2-1 heading into a highly-anticipated matchup with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) tomorrow at 4:25 p.m.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at about 1:00 p.m. but the trip has now been put on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL.