Patriots' Cam Newton sends NSFW message to doubters in Instagram video
You're probably aware that Cam Newton is entering the 2020 season with a massive chip on his shoulder.
In case you haven't, Newton would like to tell you himself.
The New England Patriots quarterback posted a pair of videos Sunday on Instagram that prove he's eager to silence his doubters.
ÑØTĒ TØ ŠĒŁF: "¥ØŪ ÄRĒ GRĒÄT ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ THĒ ßĒŠT ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ Ä DØG ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ Ä MØÑŠTĒR ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ THĒ ŁÏØÑ‼️" -mÿ čøñščïøûš »ñëvër łët "THĒM" mâkë ¥ØŪ âffëčt ¥ØŪ« #døñtŁĒTthëmČŁÏPÿøûrWÏÑGŠ #špëâkGRĒÄTÑĒŠŠøvërŸØŪRłïfë #ßĒÿøûrßÏGGĒŠTfâñ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ
A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jul 5, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT
"You gonna choose that over this?" Newton yells in the first video. That could be a reference to the Carolina Panthers releasing the three-time Pro Bowler in March to eventually sign Teddy Bridgewater, or to 31 other teams passing on him in free agency before the Patriots finally signed him to a discounted one-year deal.
Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis
"I'm getting tired of being humble now," Newton later says. " ... I'm getting tired of all this humble s---. Because when you humble, they start taking advantage of you."
Newton did keep a relatively low profile during free agency, but a confident QB might be just what the Patriots need after losing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to free agency.
Newton has plenty to prove: He's undergone shoulder and foot surgeries in the last two years that have caused him to miss 16 games since 2018. But the 31-year-old was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks before those injuries, and it appears he's putting in the work to get back to that level.
"There's one motherf---ing animal in the jungle," Newton adds. "When he roar, everything stops. And I'm about to motherf---ing roar."
Patriots' Cam Newton sends NSFW message to doubters in Instagram video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston