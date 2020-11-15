Patriots' Cam Newton is fired up for Ravens showdown on social media

Newton gets fired up for Pats-Ravens matchup on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots aren't expected to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but don't tell that to Cam Newton.

The Patriots quarterback seems pretty excited to battle the 6-2 Ravens on "Sunday Night Football," according to his Twitter post Sunday afternoon.

Newton shared a link to a hype video from his production company, Iconic Saga, that begins with the QB expressing some relief after the Patriots beat the New York Jets on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

"It's just a great feeling. I haven't felt this in a long time," Newton said after the last-second victory.

New England went nearly two months between wins and sits third in the AFC East at 3-5. If the Patriots want any hope of reaching the playoffs, they'll need to defeat a tough Baltimore team that's won four of its last five games and boasts the NFL's best scoring defense.

That means Newton faces a tall task. The Patriots QB hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3 but found some rhythm in the passing game against the Jets, topping 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 2.

