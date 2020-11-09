Patriots call up three players for Monday night’s game

The Patriots have bolstered their roster ahead of Monday night’s game against the Jets.

The team announced that they have signed defensive lineman Tashawn Bower from their practice squad. They also promoted linebacker Terez Hall and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on a temporary basis.

Hall and Wilkerson will revert to the practice squad after Monday’s game. Neither Hall nor Wilkinson has ever appeared in a regular season game.

Bower played in two games earlier this season and was credited with five tackles. He had seven tackles and a sack in seven games for the Vikings in 2017 and 2018.

The Patriots ruled out cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, and linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley on Sunday. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry and running back J.J. Taylor were ruled out on Saturday.

In addition to those moves, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports the Patriots have claimed tight end Jordan Thomas off waivers from the Cardinals. He will not be available on Monday night.

