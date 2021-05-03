Patriots have to make call soon on fifth-year options for two key players

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
The New England Patriots are still decompressing from a long and much-anticipated draft process.

Bill Belichick’s team added the quarterback they needed in Mac Jones without having to trade up. The defensive line also received a huge boost with Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins in the second and third rounds. Now, it’s time to quickly turn around and focus on fifth-year options for two of the team’s key players.

Monday, May 3, is the deadline for team’s to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks. Both Sony Michel and Isaiah Wynn sit on this list — who were picked No. 23 and 31, respectively.

The Patriots picking up Michel’s option is less likely than picking up Wynn’s. Michel had an injury-riddled season in 2020 and he hasn’t fully lived up to the expectations he had following the first season. The Patriots drafted Damien Harris out of Alabama and he’ll become the premier back in 2021.

New England nearly solidified the fact they’re going to move on when they selected Rhamondre Stevenson out of Oklahoma in the fourth round. New England’s depth now consists of Harris, Michel, James White, Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden.

Michel’s option would be $4.5 million for 2022 if the Patriots picked it up.

Wynn is a much more integral part of the offense and he’s been a top-notch tackle whenever he’s on the field. Unfortunately, his health is the primary concern. Wynn missed the entire 2018 season with an achilles injury while only playing eight games in 2019 and ten games in 2020 — only appearing in 19 of 52 games.

The Patriots’ lack of depth at tackle is the reason they’ll likely keep him. Wynn is showing an upward trend of games available per season and Trent Brown is the only reliable tackle after him. The rest of the depth includes Yodny Cajuste, Korey Cunningham and Michael Onwenu (who could play inside this season).

Wynn’s option will be for $10.4 million in 2022.

The Patriots have very little time to make decisions on both players.

List

12 takeaways from the Patriots' 2021 NFL draft class

