Patriots’ burgeoning star safety earns Player of the Week honors

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger finally got some recognition on Wednesday after earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

There is no better kept secret in football right now than New England’s third-year defensive back, who Matthew Judon thinks is good enough to warrant a blank check contract extension.

Dugger doesn’t just have the ability to be good in the league, but he has the ceiling of a perennial Pro Bowler and being recognized as one of the elite players at his position. Just look at his performance against the Miami Dolphins, where he showcased his ability to do more than just drop the hammer on ball-carriers.

Dugger finished the game with five total tackles, one pick-six and two pass deflections. He’s a star in the making that can run laps around most defensive backs in the versatility department. Safety, inside linebacker, corner—Dugger can do it all.

At the very least, he’s doing a fine job of convincing the Patriots he’s the caliber of player the franchise should be hitching itself to for years to come.

List

Twitter went crazy with the reactions, following Patriots' Week 17 win over Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire