Some in Patriots building reportedly believe Drake Maye could start Week 1

So much has been made of Drake Maye’s footwork and technical adjustments needed at the next level that many have assumed he wouldn’t start right out of the gates.

Why throw a rookie quarterback into the fire of an offense with more questions than answers at the skilled positions and along the offensive line?

It’s a sensible argument considering how quickly the Mac Jones train was derailed, but according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, there are also some within the Patriots building that believe Maye could start Week 1.

Of course, that would mean he’d show an immediate command of the offense and beat out Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton III at training camp.

There was talk of Cam Newton being a bridge option for Jones back in 2021, but then the rookie quarterback outplayed him at practice and quickly proved he was ready to take the reins of the offense.

The Patriots worked hard to improve the offense through multiple offseason moves, including signing veteran wide receiver K.J. Osborn in free agency and drafting two rookie receivers in Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. They also beefed up the offensive line with veteran Chuks Okorafor and rookies Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson.

If Maye proves he’s ready through the spring and summer practices, there’s no use in delaying the inevitable.

