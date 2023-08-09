Patriots are building next core through their last three drafts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have plenty to prove after missing the playoffs last season, but there is reason for optimism going forward.

While the results haven't been ideal since Tom Brady's departure in 2020, Bill Belichick and Co. have quietly assembled a collection of promising players through their last few drafts. Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and safety Kyle Dugger headline the group.

"These guys might not be superstars, they might not even be Pro Bowlers, but they are consistent players around whom you can build," Curran said of the Patriots' recent draft classes on Tuesday's episode of Quick Slants.

The post-Brady era Patriots have spent the last four years trying to find their identity. Curran believes they're finally on the right track.

"Earlier this summer, I spoke to Matthew Slater about the identity of this team," Curran recalled. "He said, 'Look, we had a seismic change four seasons ago and we've been trying to figure out who we are ever since. What's the identity of this team? I don't know. But we're hoping to find out and we hope it's similar to what it's been.'

"So when I see a signing like Trey Flowers, or when I see a guy like Lawrence Guy -- despite having maybe a little contractual strike -- sticking around, showing up on the field on a day-in, day-out basis, or I hear someone like Mac Jones really working in the offseason to change his leadership skills, I look at this group being fostered forward by the guys who are here and starting to create that identity."

Even if they take a step forward as a group in 2023, the Patriots will have their work cut out for them in a division that is set to be more competitive than ever. It'll be an uphill battle, but Curran expects the up-and-coming talent on the roster to rise to the occasion.

"Look, it's 2023. We're basically mid-decade. We're getting further and further away from a time when the Patriots were dominant," he said. "They were 2-4 down the stretch in 2019. It's been a while since the Patriots walked out on a field in December and had their way. If they're going to get back to being that, they need some of these young players to start to understand it.

"Fortunately for them, the talent is starting to seep into the organization. And I do think with this draft this year, you're going to see a number of players start to elevate. That identity that Matthew Slater talked about, I can smell it."

The Patriots' first test comes Thursday when they open their preseason vs. the Houston Texans.

