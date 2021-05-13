Patriots-Bucs ticket prices for Tom Brady's return are already insane

Pats-Bucs ticket prices for Brady's return are already insane originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You already knew the New England Patriots' Week 4 showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the biggest game of the 2021 NFL season.

But if you need further proof, try buying a ticket.

The Oct. 3 matchup on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" marks Brady's first trip to Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots in March 2020. It also could be the date Brady breaks the all-time NFL passing record, unless old friend (?) Bill Belichick stops him in his tracks.

Long story short: This is an awesome game with incredibly high demand. As Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion pointed out Thursday, the cheapest ticket for Patriots-Bucs on Ticketmaster -- the official site of the NFL Ticket Exchange for second-hand tickets -- is $1,400.

Cheapest ticket for Bucs-Patriots in Tom Brady’s return? $1,400.



Most expensive? $8,862 pic.twitter.com/7G0p1zfQLB — Master (@MasterTes) May 13, 2021

For those scoring at home, that's an entire stimulus check for a seat in the nosebleeds. If you want premium seating, it'll cost you nearly $9,000.

Patriots tickets have never been cheap, but those are eye-popping prices. By comparison, the most expensive ticket on Ticketmaster for New England's home opener against the Miami Dolphins is $3,000, while the cheapest is $325.

Don't expect the price tag on Patriots-Bucs to drop, either. Since Tesfatsion's tweet, those $1,400 tickets have already been scooped up, meaning the lowest price for a seat was $1,429 as of late Thursday morning.

On the bright side, Brady might play until he's 50, so maybe Patriots fans who don't want to spend thousands of dollars this time around can see the 43-year-old QB return to Foxboro at some point down the road.