Patriots, Bucs among those making biggest waves so far

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ARNIE STAPLETON
·5 min read
  • FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, talks to head coach Bill Belichick as their team warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, file photo. Belichick never was one to spent wildly in free agency. But after watching Tom Brady celebrate another Super Bowl in another city, Belichick and his boss, Robert Kraft, had seen enough. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
  • FILE - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick catches a packet of papers after he tossed them in the air during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. Belichick never was one to spent wildly in free agency. Watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in another city sure changed that. The New England Patriots doled out $175 million in guarantees in the first 48 hours of free agency following a 7-9 stumble in 2020 that officially ended their two-decade dominance of the AFC. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
  • FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, file photo. om Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until heâ€™s at least 45. Brady posted a picture of himself on Twitter, signing the extension Friday, March 12, 2021, with the message: â€œIn pursuit of 8 ... LFG@ Buccaneers weâ€™re keeping the band together.â€ (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)
1 / 3

On Football Free Agency

FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, talks to head coach Bill Belichick as their team warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, file photo. Belichick never was one to spent wildly in free agency. But after watching Tom Brady celebrate another Super Bowl in another city, Belichick and his boss, Robert Kraft, had seen enough. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Belichick never was one to spend wildly in free agency. Watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in another city sure changed that.

The New England Patriots doled out $175 million in guarantees in the first 48 hours of free agency following a 7-9 stumble in 2020 that ended their two-decade dominance of the AFC.

The jaw-dropping spending spree netted tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne for an offense that went from proficient to pitiful without Brady under center.

The Pats also traded for a left tackle and got Kyle Van Noy back in what amounted to a stunning about-face for a franchise whose fans relished poking fun at the big spenders trying, usually in vain, to catch up as the Patriots piled on the points and parades.

After watching Brady, at 43, throw TD passes like he was 23 again, then nonchalantly toss his seventh Lombardi Trophy over the Hillsborough River waters during the Buccaneers’ celebration of their dismantling of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Belichick — and his boss, Robert Kraft — had seen enough.

Following the signing, re-signing or acquisition of nearly two dozen players last week, Belichick issued the following statement:

“We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year. Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season.”

Drab and droll as usual, sure. But there’s nothing common about the Patriots’ offseason maneuvering. With the makeover continuing with 10 picks in next month's draft, the rest of the NFL is about to see just how much Belichick and Kraft hate losing.

BRADY’S BUNCH

The Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl with every one of their 31 points coming from players who hadn’t been on the team in 2019, are big winners this offseason, too.

First, Brady signed an extension, freeing up $19 million in salary cap space that allowed the Buccaneers to re-sign linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker Shaq Barrett (four years, $72 million).

The Bucs also franchised wide receiver Chris Godwin, and keeping all these stars in the fold might very well keep Brady & Co. atop the NFL in 2021 no matter how much his former team spends to play catch-up.

PATON’S PLACE

While the old-timers in New England restocked their roster, newcomer GM George Paton got off to a fast start in his quest to rebuild the Denver Broncos, which will go a long way in showing his worthiness as John Elway’s front office successor.

After serving a lifetime as Vikings executive Rick Spielman’s right-hand man, Paton has quickly made his mark as the main man in Denver.

In addition to keeping Von Miller, Justin Simmons and Shelby Harris, Paton filled his biggest defensive pothole by signing free agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller.

“Well, George became my best friend this week,” Harris cracked after signing a three-year, $27 million contract a year after he had to settle for a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

The haul helped fans start to get over Paton’s decision to let hometown hero Phillip Lindsay leave.

Paton, who also signed former Vikings backup running back Mike Boone, agreed to rescind the right-of-first refusal tender he’d placed on the fourth-year running back and fan favorite who grew up in Denver and went to the University of Colorado.

Lindsay quickly signed a one-year deal with Houston, which has turned over its roster even more so than New England has this month.

Some other teams that made an early splash are the New York Giants, Washington and Cleveland, which grabbed two of the Los Angeles Rams' secondary stalwarts in safety John Johnson and cornerback Troy Hill.

SPENDTHRIFTS

While the Patriots and Broncos had plenty of cap room available, most teams had their belts squeezing them pretty tight with the $182.5 million salary cap, an 8% reduction from 2020 because of the pandemic.

And some teams just didn't make the splash their fanbases expected in free agency.

— Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer got off to an underwhelming start by signing guard Pat Elflein and tackle Cam Erving before luring wide receiver David Moore from Seattle and reuniting coach Matt Rhule with former Temple linebacker Haason Reddick.

— The Bears had hoped to solve their decades-long quarterback quandary by persuading the Seahawks to part with disgruntled star Russell Wilson. When that didn’t happen, the Bears had to part ways with Fuller, who landed in Denver, to clear cap room for new QB Andy Dalton.

— The Bengals added tackle Riley Reiff to protect Joe Burrow, but lost defensive stalwarts Carl Lawson and William Jackson III.

FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS

The Lions didn’t do much in free agency but nobody in Detroit should be bothered. The Lions are focused on rebuilding through the draft after sending QB Matthew Stafford to the Rams and then letting star wide receiver Kenny Golladay walk in free agency.

Golladay joined Simmons and Barrett among the biggest winners this month when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Kendrick Bourne says Patriots are ‘going to turn it around in one year’

    "They’re going to win again. That was just a one-year thing."

  • Peter King’s free agency takeaways for all 32 teams

    Peter King gives a free agent takeaway for each NFL team after the new league year began just one week ago.

  • Jets answer Patriots with free agent spending spree of their own

    By the time New York Jets GM Joe Douglas was done in NFL free agency on Monday, he filled two huge holes, landing a No. 1 receiver and a dangerous edge rusher, effectively answering the New England Patriots' free agency spending spree.

  • Kendrick Bourne: I believe in Cam Newton; he’s going to ball out

    Kendrick Bourne was one piece of the Patriots’ heavy activity in free agency last week, signing a three-year, $22 million deal. Speaking to the New England media for the first time on Monday, Bourne said quarterback Cam Newton called to congratulate him on the deal. “It was awesome. I told him I’ve been a fan [more]

  • Energy already high among new additions to Patriots' roster

    The first time Kendrick Bourne walked into the New England Patriots’ team facility last week, he didn’t know what to expect. During his four NFL seasons in San Francisco, the 25-year-old receiver developed a perception from afar about a “stuck up” franchise that won often but appeared to do so devoid of joy and levity. It didn’t take long at all for those notions to melt away after he signed on to be part of the Patriots’ growing free agent class that will be tasked with erasing the sting of a humbling 7-9 season in 2020.

  • Hunter Henry was surprised Patriots wanted him after signing Jonnu Smith

    Plenty of people expected the Patriots to go after the top tight ends on the free agent market, but few predicted that they’d sign the two guys at the top of most lists. Hunter Henry is one of those tight ends and he puts himself in the group that was surprised when the Patriots continued [more]

  • Trade rumor rankings: Harrison Barnes, Lonzo Ball and more

    HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most in trade rumors recently, including Aaron Gordon and Lonzo Ball.

  • Red wall MPs call for rethink of parliament restoration

    Tory red wall MPs have urged a rethink on the scale of the multi-billion pound refurbishment of Parliament. In a letter to The Daily Telegraph, the six MPs say costs could be reduced by restoring the Speaker’s House as an alternative to spending more money on developing a business case for the bigger scheme. They argue that restoring the House, rebuilt by Charles Barry after the burning of Parliament in 1834, could provide a testbed for the developing a business case for the bigger renovation of Parliament. It follows a warning a week ago by Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has that costs of refurbishing the Houses of Parliament could spiral to £20 billion – five times original estimates. In their letter, the six MPs Robin Millar, Dehenna Davison, Jonathan Gullis, Richard Holden, Anthony Higginbottom and Rob Roberts said the costs had escalated amid delays in plans to vacate the Palace of Westminster to allow the works to go ahead. “The next step is for Parliament to commission development of a business case. Inevitably, these rise in cost with the cost of the project they seek to justify,” they said. “As we emerge from a pandemic that has devastated lives, businesses and the economy there is a real risk parliament will refuse to commission a business case that costs hundreds of millions of pounds to develop – but does not restore or renew a single stone or cable. “There is another way forward: restoration of the Speaker’s House. It is self-contained, easily relocated and typical of the Palace fabric. “This “pilot” scheme would start sooner, cost less, deliver faster and inform a better business case for subsequent works. This deserves consideration. “We speak as critical friends, committed to the success of the programme – and ready to be judged by taxpayers and history.” It comes as the annual cost of maintaining the Houses of Parliament has doubled in four years to £127m, according to a new report that calls for a full decant to enable urgent restoration to take place. The report from the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Programme revealed that the cost to keep the building functioning over four years to 2018/19 was £369m. “The building is now deteriorating faster than it can be fixed through ongoing maintenance and individual improvement works,” it said

  • Colts CB Kenny Moore hated his stint with the Patriots: 'That was one of the low spots of my life'

    Kenny Moore was with the Patriots for just four months in 2017, but he said his time there nearly drove him to quit football altogether.

  • Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

    Australia was set on Monday to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney's west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two. "This is an ongoing situation that is evolving and is extremely dangerous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament. Australia's coal exports were disrupted, as the deluge shut rail lines into the port of Newcastle, the world's largest coal export port, and forced some mines to cut output.

  • Oral Roberts stuns Florida, makes NCAA history as second-ever 15 seed in Sweet 16

    Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast as the only No. 15 seeds to ever advance to the Sweet 16.

  • Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford next for Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    Golden Boy President Eric Gomez discusses says Vergil Ortiz Jr. is ready for high-profile fighters like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford following his dominant win against Maurice Hooker.

  • Texans' Deshaun Watson now facing 11 civil suits

    Four more women filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson on Monday, bringing to 11 the number of women alleging sexual assault or inappropriate conduct by the Houston Texans quarterback. The attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee, said last week he was working with 22 women who reported such encounters with Watson. The first lawsuit was filed last Tuesday, at which time Watson, 25, denied the allegations.

  • Tokyo prosecutors charge two Americans with helping Ghosn escape

    Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter could face jail terms of up to three years after Tokyo prosecutors charged them on Monday with illegally helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. Extradited by U.S. authorities this month, the U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and his son have been detained in the same prison in the Japanese capital where Ghosn was held. In a statement, the Tokyo prosecutors' office said the men knowingly helped Ghosn evade punishment and escape to Lebanon by hiding him in carry-on luggage aboard a private jet that departed from western Japan's Kansai airport in Dec 2019.

  • Walker: Browns 'perfect fit' after leaving Colts

    Anthony Walker walked on to Northwestern's campus for his only college visit and knew it was where he belonged. After four seasons with Indianapolis, Walker signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Browns, a team he knew belonged in the playoffs when he faced them last season and one he now believes has a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl. The next part of that would be to help us become the No. 1 defense in the NFL and whatever that takes.

  • Storm dumps snow on higher elevations across the Southwest

    People across Colorado and Utah were welcomed to their first days of spring by a storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow in some places.

  • 2021 NCAA Tournament - Round two winners and losers

    Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek recaps the second round of the NCAA Tournament, including a few upsets and two Sweet 16 games to keep an eye on.

  • U.S. health officials say AstraZeneca may have skewed vaccine 'efficacy data' with 'outdated information'

    In an unusual statement issued after midnight on Tuesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said an independent monitoring board overseeing AstraZeneca's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial told the NIAID and the drugmaker late Monday "it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial." The NIAID, a unit of the National Institutes of Health, is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's top medical adviser. AstraZeneca reported early Monday that its vaccine had proved to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a large U.S. trial, 100 percent effective against serious illness or hospitalization, and carried no increased risk of blood clots. The results were seen as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered vaccine. But the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID said. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ultimately conduct a thorough review of the data before approving AstraZeneca's vaccine for use in the U.S., the agency said, but AstraZeneca should "work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible." The DSMB's analysis of AstraZeneca's U.S.-based trial was "delayed several times because the board had to ask AstraZeneca for revised reports from those handling trial data on behalf of the company," The New York Times reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. Friction between a safety monitoring board and a study sponsor is "highly irregular," and the NIAID's post-midnight statement is "so, so troubling," clinical trials expert Dr. Eric Topol told the Times. "I've never seen anything like this." AstraZeneca had yet to respond to the statement early Tuesday. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tA jump in Social Security benefitsDrone captures stunning video of Iceland volcano eruption

  • How LaMelo Ball injury affects Tyrese Haliburton, NBA Rookie of the Year race

    A major wrench was thrown into Haliburton and Ball's battle for the award.

  • Defending champ Kevin Kisner gets tough challenge in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play draw

    Defending champion Kevin Kisner returns to the World Golf Championship-Dell Match Play this week only to receive a Group of Death draw.