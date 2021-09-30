Patriots-Buccaneers injury report: Kyle Dugger limited on Thursday

Patriots add DB to injury report; Gronk a DNP again for Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As we inch another day closer to Sunday's New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown, the Patriots still have several players whose statuses are in the air for the highly-anticipated matchup.

All seven players who were limited in Wednesday's practice were limited again Thursday and as expected, running back James White (hip subluxation) did not participate. The only change to New England's practice report was the addition of safety Kyle Dugger, who was limited with a hamstring injury.

On the Bucs' side, ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski once again did not practice as he recovers from a rib injury suffered in Week 3. The rest of the report is unchanged except for wideout Jaydon Mickens being upgraded from limited to a full participant in practice.

Tom Brady, who sounded hoarse during his press conference Thursday, doesn't appear to be dealing with an illness as he was not listed.

Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams:

New England Patriots (1-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB James White, Hip

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Henry Anderson, Ankle

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

T Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Josh Uche, Back

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

T Isaiah Wynn, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Giovani Bernard, Knee

TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder

DL Steve McLendon, Not Injury Related

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

CB Jamel Dean, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

CB Carlton David, Abdomen/Ribs

WR Chris Godwin, Thumb

WR Jaydon Mickens, Abdomen