Patriots-Buccaneers injury report: Kyle Dugger limited on Thursday
Patriots add DB to injury report; Gronk a DNP again for Bucs
As we inch another day closer to Sunday's New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown, the Patriots still have several players whose statuses are in the air for the highly-anticipated matchup.
All seven players who were limited in Wednesday's practice were limited again Thursday and as expected, running back James White (hip subluxation) did not participate. The only change to New England's practice report was the addition of safety Kyle Dugger, who was limited with a hamstring injury.
On the Bucs' side, ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski once again did not practice as he recovers from a rib injury suffered in Week 3. The rest of the report is unchanged except for wideout Jaydon Mickens being upgraded from limited to a full participant in practice.
Tom Brady, who sounded hoarse during his press conference Thursday, doesn't appear to be dealing with an illness as he was not listed.
Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams:
New England Patriots (1-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB James White, Hip
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Henry Anderson, Ankle
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
T Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Josh Uche, Back
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
T Isaiah Wynn, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Giovani Bernard, Knee
TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder
DL Steve McLendon, Not Injury Related
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Jamel Dean, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Carlton David, Abdomen/Ribs
WR Chris Godwin, Thumb
WR Jaydon Mickens, Abdomen