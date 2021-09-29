Patriots-Buccaneers injury report: James White DNP, seven players limited
Seven players limited at practice for Patriots; Gronk DNP for Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
James White did not participate and seven other players were limited at practice Wednesday for the New England Patriots, now just four days away from Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
White, who suffered a hip injury in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints, is reportedly out for the season.
The other notable former Patriot set to return Sunday, Rob Gronkowski, also did not practice for Tampa Bay. Gronk left Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter with injured ribs but ultimately returned later in the contest.
Both of New England's starting offensive tackles, Trent Brown (calf) and Isaiah Wynn (knee), were limited for the Patriots, as well as three starting linebackers in Kyle Van Noy (groin) and Josh Uche (back). Van Noy had missed New England's Week 2 win over the New York Jets with a throat injury before returning last week; Uche popped up on last week's injury report with a back on Friday and missed the Saints game.
Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:
New England Patriots (1-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB James White, Hip
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Henry Anderson, Ankle
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
T Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Josh Uche, Back
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
T Isaiah Wynn, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Giovanni Bernard, Knee
TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs
DE Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Jamel Dean, Knee
WR Jaydon Mickens, Abdomen
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Carlton David, Abdomen/Ribs
WR Chris Godwin, Thumb