Patriots-Buccaneers could be ‘biggest regular-season ticket in history’

For the first time in his career, Tom Brady will enter Gillette Stadium with the opposing team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to Foxborough in 2021 to take on the New England Patriots. The regular season schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m., but there’s speculation the teams will match up Week 4 on Thanksgiving.

Brady went and won a Super Bowl in his first year without the Patriots and Bill Belichick walked away with a 7-9 record. This season, both teams are fully loaded and Belichick is ready with an entire roster full of veteran talent. It’ll be one of the most anticipated games in recent history and according to Ace Ticket CEO Jim Holzman, it will be the “biggest regular-season ticket in history for any sporting event.”

Holzman said the demand will simply be too high.

“This is going to be what every single person wants for their birthday,” Holzman said, via WEEI. “Who wouldn’t want to go to this game? We never got to say goodbye to Tom Brady. It’s your last chance to see him at home. He never got a sendoff, and who is going to give up their seat? I think when you put those together, like who wants to give up their seat?”

With vaccines widely spread and the slow opening of states countrywide, the ticket industry is beginning to kick back into gear. President Jonathan Kraft is confident that Gillette Stadium will be at full-capacity as well.

“My industry is coming out of a major pandemic, which completely crashed our industry. It’s crazy to think anything is going to sell for crazy money, but it is going to happen,” Holzman said. “Tickets are going to be really hard to get. Everyone is going to want to go. We don’t really know where it’s going to go, or what the market is going to be. Everyone wants to go and when everyone wants to go, it usually results in high ticket prices.”

It’s insane to imagine the price tag that will come with these tickets.

