Patriots-Browns injury report: Mac Jones, 11 others limited Thursday

Patriots Week 6 injury report: Mac Jones, 11 others limited Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots injury report is a lengthy one leading into their Week 6 trip to Cleveland.

Quarterback Mac Jones unsurprisingly was limited again in Thursday's practice as he continues to recover from his high-ankle sprain. While he hopes to suit up for Sunday's matchup, it seems more likely that rookie QB Bailey Zappe will make his second NFL start. Jones' status still will be worth monitoring over the next couple of days.

The only change from Wednesday's Patriots practice report, in which 11 players were limited participants, was the addition of Josh Uche. The linebacker was limited in Thursday's session due to a hamstring issue.

The Browns downgraded star defensive end Myles Garrett from limited to a non-participant on Thursday. Fellow Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney remained out of practice with ankle, knee and elbow injuries.

Here's Thursday's full Week 6 injury report for both the Patriots and Browns

New England Patriots (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

None

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

None

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow

OT Jack Conklin - Not Injury Related (rest)

DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps, Hand

OT Joe Haeg - Concussion

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G Joel Bitonio - Elbow

DT Taven Bryan - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION