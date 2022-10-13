Patriots-Browns injury report: Mac Jones, 11 others limited Thursday
The New England Patriots injury report is a lengthy one leading into their Week 6 trip to Cleveland.
Quarterback Mac Jones unsurprisingly was limited again in Thursday's practice as he continues to recover from his high-ankle sprain. While he hopes to suit up for Sunday's matchup, it seems more likely that rookie QB Bailey Zappe will make his second NFL start. Jones' status still will be worth monitoring over the next couple of days.
The only change from Wednesday's Patriots practice report, in which 11 players were limited participants, was the addition of Josh Uche. The linebacker was limited in Thursday's session due to a hamstring issue.
The Browns downgraded star defensive end Myles Garrett from limited to a non-participant on Thursday. Fellow Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney remained out of practice with ankle, knee and elbow injuries.
Here's Thursday's full Week 6 injury report for both the Patriots and Browns
New England Patriots (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
None
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
C David Andrews - Back
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
RB Damien Harris - Hamstring
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
None
Cleveland Browns (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow
OT Jack Conklin - Not Injury Related (rest)
DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps, Hand
OT Joe Haeg - Concussion
CB Denzel Ward - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Joel Bitonio - Elbow
DT Taven Bryan - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Demetric Felton - Wrist
WR Amari Cooper - Not Injury Related (rest)
S Ronnie Harrison - Illness
DT Perrion Winfrey - Ankle