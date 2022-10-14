Patriots-Browns injury report: Mac Jones questionable for Week 6 matchup

Will Mac Jones play vs. Browns? Patriots list QB as questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are dragging out their decision on Mac Jones a bit longer this week.

Jones is one of nine Patriots players who were listed as questionable Friday on the team's final injury report before their matchup with the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback, who missed Weeks 4 and 5 due to a high ankle sprain, was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and reportedly is far less than 100 percent but is doing everything he can not to miss his third consecutive game.

Jones was spotted moving a bit more freely at Friday's practice, and his questionable designation means he could be a game-day decision. If he can't go, rookie Bailey Zappe would make his second consecutive start after leading New England to a 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

The Patriots also listed running back Damien Harris as questionable despite a report that Harris is likely to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury. The team elevated rookie Kevin Harris from the practice squad this week to join Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Pierre Strong Jr. on the running back depth chart.

Here's the Patriots' full injury report:

Out

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring (DNP)

Doubtful

No Players Listed.

Questionable

