Patriots-Broncos Week 6 injury report: Key players on both teams questionable to play

Patriots-Broncos injury report: Edelman, Lock among players listed questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots and Broncos are still scheduled to play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET despite another reported positive COVID-19 test for New England.

The Patriots reportedly are placing center James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also canceled practice Friday. As of this writing, the game has not been rescheduled for a third time.

Both teams released their final Week 6 injury reports Friday afternoon, and there are notable names on both lists.

Four Patriots players are listed as questionable, including wide receiver Julian Edelman and left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The Broncos have already ruled out rookie wide receiver K.J. Hamler and outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. Three key offensive players -- quarterback Drew Lock, running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Noah Fant -- are all listed as questionable.

Lock has missed the Broncos' last two games after leaving their Week 2 matchup early due to a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice this week -- an encouraging sign for his availability Sunday afternoon.

Here are the final Week 6 injury reports for the Patriots and Broncos.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2)

OUT

No players listed

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

WR Julian Edelman, Knee

LT Isaiah Wynn, Calf

RG Shaq Mason, Calf

DL Adam Butler, Shoulder

DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)

OUT

WR K.J. Hamler, Hamstring

LB Jeremiah Attaochu, Quad

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

QB Drew Lock, Shoulder

RB Melvin Gordon, Not injury related

TE Noah Fant, Ankle

NT Mike Purcell, Knee