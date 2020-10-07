Will Patriots-Broncos Week 5 game be played? Here are latest reports

Will Pats-Broncos be played in Week 5? Here are latest reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' schedule hasn't been disrupted by COVID-19 -- for now.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will join Cam Newton and Bill Murray on the team's COVID-19/reserve list, our Phil Perry confirmed Wednesday.

Gilmore's positive test is a concerning development, as he reportedly was a "close contact" of Newton's and easily could have spread the virus to his Patriots teammates or the Chiefs before, during or after Monday's game in Kansas City.

So, should the NFL put New England's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on hold? As of Wednesday, the game is still on, 9News' Mike Klis and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report.

Just got word from league on Broncos-Patriots game: "It's on. Will let you know if something changes." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 7, 2020

The #Titans-#Bills and #Patriots-#Broncos remain on as scheduled Sunday for the moment, but the NFL is in the process of evaluating everything, I'm told. Stay tuned. https://t.co/ebiInI815A — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

A lot could change between now and Sunday, though. If the Patriots return more positive tests Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, then perhaps the league would postpone this game as it did with Titans-Steelers in Week 4 after Tennessee reported positive COVID-19 tests earlier in the week.

The Patriots also have a bye in Week 6, so if their game Sunday is postponed, they would have two full weeks to quarantine. Since incubation period for COVID-19 can last up to 14 days, a postponement may be a wise move if more positive tests pop up between now and Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans also reported two positive tests Tuesday, so their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills could be in jeopardy, as well.

At the moment, though, the NFL has yet to announce any schedule changes as it evaluates the situation.