Patriots-Broncos Report Card: Zappe, Barmore stand out in upset win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Give the Patriots players credit. Amid continued discussion of a potential top-five pick in next year's draft and speculation about the future of their head coach, they continue to play hard.

For the second time in three weeks, their efforts paid off in the form of an upset win in primetime, in this instance a 26-23 victory on the road on Christmas Eve against a Denver Broncos team fighting for a playoff spot.

The Patriots aren't going anywhere at 4-11. Changes still could be in store this offseason. But a handful of players are still making their case to be part of the solution going forward.

Let's hand out grades in this week's Patriots-Broncos Report Card...

Quarterback: A-

Would be hard to watch Bailey Zappe on Christmas Eve and not feel as though he can be a part of the future for the Patriots offense.

How large a part of the Patriots offense is certainly debatable. But after he went 9-for-13 for 115 yards and a touchdown under pressure? After he went 5-for-5 for 137 yards and a touchdown on passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air?

He looked like a more-than-capable NFL backup, which is saying something after he was released at the end of training camp. An early-game fumble prevented this grade from climbing even higher.

Running back: B-

There just wasn't much available to this group in the running game on Sunday. (We'll get to the offensive line's role in the grind-it-out nature of their ground game in a bit.) Ezekiel Elliott managed just 2.3 yards per carry, while Kevin Harris picked up 3.0 yards per attempt.

Helping this grade, however, is the work of the backs after contact. Elliott had more yards post-contact (28) than he did total rushing yards (27). Harris accumulated 17 yards after contact on his 21 total rush yards.

Elliott had a drop but was otherwise dependable as a receiver, catching nine of 11 targets and getting one into the end zone with a nifty hurdle to avoid being tackled.

Wide receiver: B

Rock solid performance from this unit. Demario Douglas had a rough third-down drop on a slant, but he also managed an acrobatic 41-yard climb-the-ladder snag. The rookie's quick-as-a-hiccup whip route to get the Patriots into the red zone was textbook.

DeVante Parker, meanwhile, did what he was signed to do this offseason. The veteran helped set up the game-winning kick with a 27-yard down-the-field reception, and had another in the third quarter for 30 yards that preceded Mike Gesicki's back-of-the-end-zone touchdown.

Add in Jalen Reagor's hole shot Cover 2 beater for 28 yards, and this was a well-rounded performance.

Tight end: B-

Pharaoh Brown was the team's top true tight end in this one with Hunter Henry out, and he came through with a pair of catches. He had one third-down conversion after aligning as a fullback, and a second-quarter reception down the seam that went for 20 yards.

Mike Gesicki was mostly quiet but had a critical end-zone grab in a scramble-drill situation that gave New England a 16-7 lead.

Not a great day for any Patriots tight end as a run-blocker, including practice-squad call-up Matt Sokol, in 33 combined run-blocking snaps.

Offensive line: C+

Bailey Zappe was under pressure on over 40 percent of his dropbacks, but this unit was relatively effective in getting blitzes handled. On 15 snaps where Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph sent extra rushers, the Patriots allowed six pressures.

One of those, of course, was a game-opening strip sack. Not what you're looking for. But with players in and out -- Vederian Lowe and Trent Brown got time at left tackle; James Ferentz and Atonio Mafi got time at left guard -- this group was able to settle things down and allow Zappe enough time and space to "negotiate" (Bill O'Brien's word) the pocket and find open receivers.

There was almost nothing for the Patriots in the running game as the line had trouble getting much push, and there were three holding penalties up front. Those dinged this grade. But it wasn't all bad.

Special teams: B

Wild day for this unit. Chad Ryland missed a field goal and an extra point. The punt unit allowed a 52-yard return in the first quarter and picked up an illegal formation penalty that meant a major swing in field position late in the fourth quarter. Myles Bryant muffed a punt that the Patriots recovered.

But this group also came up with a forced fumble (Marte Mapu) and a scoop-and-score touchdown (Cody Davis). And Ryland came through with the game-winning kick in the final seconds from 56 yards away.

How do you add all that up and come up with a grade? The "B," thanks to the massively-important special-teams touchdown and the game-ending kick, seems appropriate.

Defensive line: A

Christian Barmore looks like a man who can't be stopped.

He led the team in tackles on Sunday, coming up with three sacks in the third quarter. He also helped snuff out a late Broncos screen for a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and drew a critical holding call. He's a force.

This group was once again excellent in the running game, allowing just 3.3 yards per carry to Broncos backs.

Linebacker: A-

How about a couple of forced fumbles from this unit? Jahlani Tavai continues to make plays on the football, as he knocked one free from Javonte Williams in the second quarter that was recovered by Jeremiah Pharms. Minutes later, Mack Wilson flashed off the edge and strip-sacked Russell Wilson to force a Broncos punt. Josh Uche also picked up a sack in this one to bolster this mark.

Tavai did miss a couple of tackles and Anfernee Jennings lost an edge. And the Broncos game plan -- especially after Courtland Sutton went down injured -- appeared to center on attacking Ja'Whaun Bentley and Tavai in coverage. But this group was up to the challenge.

Secondary: C+

Jonathan Jones played through injury. Looked like Shaun Wade was shaken up at times as well. Alex Austin continues to be asked to play real snaps. And while it's far from perfect, it was good enough on Christmas Eve.

Jones was targeted just once and got away with some physical play to help force an incompletion. Myles Bryant had an in-phase pass-breakup early in the game deep down the field and erased a screen opportunity in the fourth quarter. Marte Mapu, Kyle Dugger and Wade all broke up passes. Austin allowed 50 yards on three targets, and Wade was in coverage for 34 on four targets.

Not bad for players in reserve roles. This group was mostly where it needed to be when it needed to be there.