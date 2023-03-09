Add former Patriots quarterback and current Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak to the list of people who aren’t convinced that Tom Brady is 100 percent retired.

Zolak said on NBC Sports Boston that the possibility of Brady playing for the Dolphins in 2023 is real.

“Brady may go to Miami. I think that’s in play. I do. I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play,” Zolak said. “You can sit there and look at the kitten tweet from yesterday. Don’t buy that.”

Zolak noted that several media people with connections in the football world are saying they’re hearing that Brady could play in the right situation.

“This isn’t me saying it,” Zolak said. “This isn’t someone close to Brady. It started with Rich Eisen. Eisen’s at the Super Bowl. Multiple people dropped the hints. Colin Cowherd, he knows some Fox people. I don’t think he’s gonna call games. How does that deal get done? How do you sign a guy to that $375 million, 10-year contract to call games, he’s not even gonna do it next year. I know his handlers have moved to Miami. It’s built for him. He’s looking at private schools for his kids. Cowherd talks about the San Francisco offense. He’s not talking about San Francisco. He’s talking about Mike McDaniel in Miami.”

Brady himself says he’s retired, but Brady also said he was retired last year before changing his mind. None of us knows for sure, and Brady himself may not know for sure, but there are plenty of people in and around the NFL who think that when Brady hits free agency on Wednesday, he may field some calls, and that if the right team calls with the right offer, he may accept.

Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak says Tom Brady to Miami is in play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk