Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak apologizes for comments about Cam Newton being distracted by rap music

Scott Zolak, who works as an analyst for New England Patriots radio broadcasts, apologized Sunday for comments he made about Cam Newton being distracted by rap music played at practice.

"I’m sorry for that comment. I don’t need to make that comment," Zolak said on the 98.5 The Sports Hub pregame show before the Patriots' preseason finale against the New York Giants. "I should not even ever bring any sort of music into play, because I have no clue what’s going on in a player’s head."

On a radio show Thursday, Zolak blamed rap music for hurting Newton's play.

"I'd turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it's distracting for Cam," Zolak said. "In between every throw he's dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking."

Zolak said Sunday that he spoke to Newton about the rap music comments.

"Cam's nothing but class," Zolak said. "Great guy. He handled it perfect. I mean, that's between me and him. So that's where I stand by it."

Despite missing most of last week’s practices due to a misinterpretation of NFL rules regarding COVID-19 testing, Newton did play Sunday against the Giants. Newton is expected to be the starting quarterback when the Patriots open the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Zolak played eight years in the NFL, including seven with the Patriots from 1992-98, primarily serving as a backup to Drew Bledsoe. Zolak's rap music comments were just the latest in a long line of bizarre criticisms that Newton has faced during his NFL career.

Last season, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia ripped Newton's flashy attire after the Patriots lost to the 49ers.

In 2015 during Newton's MVP season, an angry mom from Tennessee wrote a letter to the Charlotte Observer objecting to Newton's dance moves.

In 2011, a draft report stated that Newton was "very disingenuous - has a fake smile."

