Patriots bringing back Jordan Richards

The Patriots are bringing back a familiar face for some special teams depth.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots are re-signing safety Jordan Richards.

Richards was with the Falcons last season (starting 12 games when all their safeties got hurt), but spent the previous three years with the Patriots.

The former second-rounder from Stanford went to camp with the Raiders this year, but was released in final cuts. He brings some background to their coverage units, which struggled at times against the Bills.