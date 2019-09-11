Patriots bring in two players for workout following Marcus Cannon injury

The New England Patriots are continuing to shake things up, and we're not just talking about the departure of Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets.

New England brought in veteran tackle Marshall Newhouse and rookie defensive back Nate Brooks in for workouts on Tuesday. The moves come after finding out that offensive tackle Marcus Cannon will miss a few games due to the shoulder injury he sustained in Sunday night's 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Cannon's injury isn't said to be serious, the Patriots will have to dig deep with next man up Korey Cunningham and possibly Newhouse if he can ink a deal. Newhouse was cut by the New Orleans Saints a few weeks ago after spending the 2018 season with the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers. The 30-year-old has appeared in 72 games over the course of his career, forcing two fumbles and one tackle.

As for Brooks, the rookie was cut by the Arizona Cardinals following the 2019 preseason. The 23-year-old spent his college career at the University of North Texas, where he recorded 135 tackles, three forced fumbles and 10 interceptions.

