Patriots bring in two CFL players for workouts

The New England Patriots reportedly worked out two players from the Canadian Football League on Wednesday.

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback and Winnipeg Blue Bombers cornerback Marcus Sayles were in Foxboro for free-agent workouts, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

As Reiss notes, the Patriots have two openings on their practice squad.

Stanback, 25, had 170 carries for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games this year with Montreal.

Sayles, also 25, tallied three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 18 games with Winnipeg.

