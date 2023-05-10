Patriots bring back veteran CB Tae Hayes on new deal

The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face to add more depth to the defensive backfield. On Tuesday, the team announced they had re-signed veteran cornerback Tae Hayes to a new deal.

Hayes spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad last season before being promoted to the active roster later in the year. He appeared in two games for the team, including the season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are loaded at the top after using their first-round draft pick on former Oregon standout corner Christian Gonzalez. They also re-signed Jonathan Jones in the offseason to add to a unit that already had second-year corners Jack Jones and Marcus Jones.

Hayes has been a journeyman bouncing around multiple teams. He was even part of the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions’ championship season in 2022. His familiarity with the Patriots defense and overall experience should serve New England well as an emergency option.

