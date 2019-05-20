Patriots bring back DT Shelton

The New England Patriots re-signed free agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday.

The Patriots acquired Shelton, a 2015 first-round pick, in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in March 2018. Shelton played in 13 games (one start) last season, making 21 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 345-pounder is expected to continue in his role as a run-stuffing rotational player in the middle of the line.

Shelton started 44 of 46 games with the Browns, making 128 tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

Shelton, who visited with the Cincinnati Bengals early in the free agency period, signed a one-year deal, according to the NFL Network. Terms of the contract were not announced.

The Patriots released offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to make room for Shelton.

--Field Level Media