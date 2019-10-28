Patriots bring back Cody Kessler

The Patriots played Sunday’s game with 52 players on their active roster and they filled their open roster spot by bringing back a familiar face on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are bringing back quarterback Cody Kessler. Kessler signed with the team in late September and was released when tight end Benjamin Watson returned to the team a couple of weeks ago.

Kessler didn’t see any playing time during his earlier stint on the Patriots roster. He’ll join Jarrett Stidham as backups to Tom Brady in New England.

With the roster back at 53 players, the Patriots will need to make another move if they want to activate wide receiver N'Keal Harry from injured reserve.