After losing Tom Brady, the Patriots are signing a quarterback who is slightly less accomplished.

Brian Hoyer has reached an agreement to sign with the Patriots, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Hoyer is a familiar face in New England: He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Patriots in 2009, stayed there three years, and then returned in 2017 and 2018. He never started a game for the Patriots.

Last season Hoyer started one game for the Colts, who cut him yesterday after signing Philip Rivers.

The Patriots now have three quarterbacks on their roster: Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler. It’s anyone’s guess who else Bill Belichick plans to bring in, and who the first Patriot to start a game at quarterback in the post-Brady era will be.

Patriots bring back Brian Hoyer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk