Patriots break their own record for most wins in a decade

The New England Patriots on Sunday won their 127th game since 2010, which makes this the winningest decade in NFL history. Breaking a record set by the Patriots last decade.

As noted by the Patriots’ Twitter, the previous record for most wins in a decade was 126, set by the Patriots from 2000 to 2009.

It’s rather amazing to consider that the Patriots, who could still win two more games this postseason and have another full season next year, have already won the most games in any decade in the history of the league. And it’s also amazing that the Patriots could set the record in one decade and break it in the next decade.

The team with the third-most wins in a decade, after the 2010s Patriots and 2000s Patriots, was the 2000s Colts. Fourth was the 1990s 49ers.

It’s worth noting that the 2010s, 2000s and 1990s are the only decades when every season was 16 games, so it’s not surprising that those three decades produced the four teams with the highest win totals. But what the Patriots have accomplished since 2000 is stunning.