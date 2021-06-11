Patriots’ Brandon Bolden details heartfelt reason for changing jersey number

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden spent all eight of his NFL seasons donning the No. 38 jersey number.

Bolden’s been an integral part of the Patriots as a special teamer and back for seven of those seasons and he’s on the latter part of his most recent two-year contract. The 31-year-old will be a lock for the 53-man roster, but this year he’ll be sporting a No. 25 jersey.

Bolden went to Instagram on Thursday and explained why he’s changing his number now.

“So yesterday I was ask ‘Why I changed my number,’ ” Bolden said. “Well long story short my Grandfather wore it for 11 years and I thought it would be best that he at least saw his oldest grandson play in the same number he played in, even though it’s the NFL now and not the AFL he remembers.”

It’ll be a special year for Bolden, along with Bill Belichick and the team looking to avenge itself following a 7-9 season.

