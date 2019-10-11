Patriots get blocked punt for a touchdown, 7-0 lead

Tom Brady has thrown an interception. Julian Edelman dropped a pass that was upheld as an incompletion on a Giants challenge. Sony Michel was stopped short on back-to-back third-and-one and fourth-and-one runs.

It still would be 0-0 if not for a special teams touchdown on a windy night at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden pushed Nate Stupar back into punter Riley Dixon. Dixon’s punt hit off Stupar’s back and bounced into the air.

Chase Winovich returned it 6 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead for the Patriots with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter.

Brady went 5-of-9 for 59 yards in the first quarter.