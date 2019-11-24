Patriots use blocked punt to take 7-0 lead on N’Keal Harry touchdown

The Patriots are winning the special teams battle on a cold, rainy day in New England.

With neither team generating much offense, the Cowboys have missed a field goal and had a punt blocked. Matthew Slater‘s block of a Chris Jones punt was recovered by Nate Ebner at the Dallas 12 with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter.

Two plays later, Tom Brady found rookie N'Keal Harry for a spectacular 10-yard touchdown.

It was Harry’s first career touchdown on his fourth career catch in his second career game. It was Brady’s 532nd career touchdown pass, his 15th of the season, and Harry became the 75th different player to catch a touchdown from Brady.

Brady broke a second-place tie with Drew Brees for the most career touchdown passes after Brees threw three earlier Sunday. Brady trails Peyton Manning by seven.

The Cowboys now have allowed their opponent to score first in eight of 11 games.

They had a chance to score first, but Brett Maher missed a 46-yard field goal off the left upright.

The Cowboys outgained the Patriots 79-58 in the first quarter.