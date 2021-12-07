The Patriots blocked to perfection on Damien Harris’ 64-yard TD vs. Bills

With the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills struggling to find the end zone through the first couple of drives, running back Damien Harris put an end to the scoreless affair. He rumbled his way to the end zone, after finding an open hole in the Buffalo defense.

Harris was able to find a hole in the Buffalo defense, and take off for 64 yards to the end zone without being touched. The blocking was simply sensational, with the Patriots clearing out the Bills defense — and safety Micah Hyde over pursuing in a big way. That was Harris’ ninth touchdown of the season and his second touchdown in as many games. The run was the longest in team history since Curtis Martin’s 70-yard run in 1997.

GONE LIKE THE WIND!!!! 64-yard TD run for @DHx34! 📺: @ESPNNFL / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/wffch51tUA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 7, 2021

With weather conditions affecting both offenses, scoring plays may be at a premium on Monday.

