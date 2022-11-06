Patriots block a punt, leading to a 2-yard touchdown drive and 13-0 lead

The Patriots have only 85 yards, but it’s 73 more than the Colts have, and more importantly, it’s enough for a 13-0 lead.

The Patriots have scoring drives of 42, 19 and 2 yards, with Nick Folk kicking field goals of 49 and 43 yards and Rhamondre Stevenson catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones.

The key play came on special teams with 7:04 remaining in the half when Jonathan Jones snuck in to block Matt Haack‘s punt. Brenden Schooler picked it up and ran 2 yards to the Indianapolis 2 before Haack tackled him.

The Patriots cashed in two plays later, after a 1-yard loss.

Jones is 7-of-11 for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts are struggling offensively. They had minus-2 yards in the first quarter as Sam Ehlinger was sacked three times, including twice by Matthew Judon.

