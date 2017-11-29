Patriots-Bills practice participation/injury report: Brady, four other Pats sit out practice
Wednesday's practice participation/injury report for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
QB Tom Brady (Achilles)
OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)
WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)
LB Trevor Reilly (concussion)
OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola (knee)
C David Andrews (illness)
LB Marquis Flowers (knee)
DL Trey Flowers (ribs)
CB Eric Rowe (groin)
WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)
LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)
BUFFALO BILLS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee)
T Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle)
G John Miller (ankle)
TE Nick O'Leary (back)
RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring)
DE Eddie Yarbrough (chest)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Charles Clay (knee)
WR Jordan Matthews (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION
FB Patrick DiMarco (ankle)