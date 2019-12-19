Patriots-Bills injury report: CB Jonathan Jones (groin) ruled out

Jonathan Jones was responsible for one of the biggest plays in the Patriots' first meeting against the Bills this season. But the New England cornerback won't be around for the rematch.

Jones has missed practice all week with a groin issue, and when the Patriots' injury report was released Thursday afternoon, he was officially ruled out of the Week 16 matchup against Buffalo.

The fourth-year cornerback was flagged but not ejected for a hard hit that sent Bills quarterback Josh Allen into the NFL's concussion protocol when the teams met in Week 4. That day, he also was the primary defender on Buffalo slot receiver Cole Beasley, who racked up seven catches for 75 yards on a season-high 13 targets.

Without Jones available, the Patriots might turn to Jason McCourty, though he's been dealing with a groin injury of his own and has been limited in practice all week.

Like McCourty, Julian Edelman is also listed as questionable for Saturday's contest. Edelman has clearly been limited in practice the last few days and is coming off a very un-Edelman-like performance last week (two catches, nine yards).

Edelman refused to answer questions about his health Thursday, saying "Not answering ‘physically' questions."

Here are the full injury reports for Saturday's game:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3)

OUT

CB Jonathan Jones (groin)



QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee)

LB Jamie Collins (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder)

CB Jason McCourty (groin)









BUFFALO BILLS (10-4)

OUT

OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle)



QUESTIONABLE

DT Corey Liuget (knee)



