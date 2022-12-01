Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one.

The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.

High winds were an issue in the first regular season meeting between the two teams last year as well. New England stuck to the rushing attack and found tremendous success on the ground in that game.

Quarterback Mac Jones only threw three passes and completed two for 19 yards. Damien Harris provided the bulk of the offense for New England. He carried the ball 10 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. New England won the game by a 14-10 margin.

It appears the Patriots will need to brave the elements once again, and this time, they won’t have Harris on the field when they do it.

This will be the first matchup between the two teams since the Bills routed the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card game back in January, and that subplot alone should provide an interesting backdrop for this matchup.

