Patriots' Bill Belichick went to Middle Tennessee State to scout this draft prospect

Bill Belichick's "No Days Off" mentality was on full display Monday as he was seen at Middle Tennessee State's campus to scout defensive end Tyshun Render.

Belichick stood amid plenty of rain to watch Render work out. Check out the scene in the photos below.

The mastermind behind 6 Patriots Super Bowls was on campus yesterday to watch Tyshun Render workout as he prepares for his professional career.#BlueRaiders | #MT | #EATT | #MiddleMade pic.twitter.com/EJrZatS1eI — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) February 25, 2020

Render was not among the draft prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, so it makes sense that Belichick would stop in Murfreesboro, Tenn., before heading to Indianapolis.

The senior defensive end set career highs with 36 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and five passes defensed in 12 games for Middle Tennessee in 2019. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds. The Patriots had one of the league's best defenses last season, but you can never have enough quality pass rushers, and Render had a solid 2019 campaign.

Render is projected as a Day 3 prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft, so if he's selected, it likely will happen in the fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh round. The Patriots are expected to have as many as 12 picks (including compensatory selections) in April's draft, including eight on Day 3.

