Patriots Bill Belichick and Tom Brady phone call 'didn’t go well'

Tom Brady's future still hangs in the balance and it appears things are getting even murkier. The six-time Super Bowl champ had his first conversation with Patriots GM Bill Belichick about his impending free agency and according to a Boston Herald source, the conversation did not go the way either party had hoped. The source didn't elaborate further on why the conversation was unproductive, only saying it "didn't go well."

Not going well could mean a garden variety of things. According to NBC Sports Boston, Belichick conducted the call as if Brady was still firmly under contract with the Patriots and wasn't particularly warm with his franchise QB. This is apparently very in-character for Belichick, who is known around the league for being all business during these negotiations. If the Patriots want to keep Brady, which they reportedly do, Belichick will need to show a little more emotion in these talks and make sure Brady feels valued in the organization.

Belichick's cold demeanor aside, the free agent market is looking good for Brady, with multiple teams looking to sign the star. Most recently, Brady has been connected to the San Francisco 49ers, which saw QB Jimmy Garoppolo underperform in this year's Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo left the Patriots in order to stand out from Brady's shadow, so it would be incredibly interesting if the 49ers were to pick him up this offseason.

Other teams currently connected to Brady include the Titans and the Buccaneers. The Las Vegas Raiders previously appeared interested in Brady, but it was revealed their interest wasn't as strong as originally thought.

It looks like Brady will wait until officially becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 18 to decide where he will play this fall. And somewhere in this quarterback shuffle and scramble, the Bears will likely find a QB to challenge Mitch Trubisky for the starting job.

