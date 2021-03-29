Patriots' Bill Belichick shows up at University of Miami pro day

Who Bill Belichick might be watching at Miami pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is back on the recruiting trail.

The New England Patriots head coach was in South Florida on Monday attending the University of Miami's 2021 pro day.

Here are a few videos and photos of Belichick, who caught up with two Patriots assistants-turned-NFL-head-coaches in the Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores and the New York Giants' Joe Judge.

Bill Belichick rocking the palm trees and light houses at Miami Hurricanes pro day. 🌴 🚨



pic.twitter.com/OxH1tDf6rv — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) March 29, 2021

Belichick has arrived at @CanesFootball pro day pic.twitter.com/qUMYqRN5bu — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 29, 2021

Bill Belichick and Brian Flores catch up at University of Miami pro day (via NFL Network).



Flores spent 15 years in New England under Belichick. Connection still intact, even though they now compete in the same division. pic.twitter.com/zLkjXAb620 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 29, 2021

Joe Judge & Bill Belichick at Miami Pro Day pic.twitter.com/UOuN1bFkhD — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) March 29, 2021

It's the first pro day we've seen Belichick attend in quite some time, as the COVID pandemic shut down essentially all recruiting events last spring.

Story continues

So, what (more specifically, who) inspired the Patriots coach to make the trek to Coral Gables?

According to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, Belichick and Flores both had their eye on Hurricanes pass-rushers Monday. Miami's Greg Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips are among the best pass-rushers in the the 2021 NFL Draft and could be taken in the first or second round this spring.

Next Pats Podcast: Why explosive playmaker Rondale Moore sounds like a perfect Patriots draft pick | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Pass rush is an area of need for New England, so Rousseau and Phillips both could be on Belichick's radar -- especially after Phillips' blistering 40-yard dash Monday.

All you can say is 𝗪𝗢𝗪.@JJPhillips15 just ran an unofficial 𝟰.𝟱𝟲 in his first 40-yard dash!



Watch on @accnetwork: https://t.co/QA3ZlMKGDJ pic.twitter.com/3gwMVzBSE1 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) March 29, 2021

As our Phil Perry points out, Alabama is hosting a pro day Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, so it's possible Belichick stays down south to pay a visit to good friend Nick Saban.