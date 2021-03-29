Patriots' Bill Belichick shows up at University of Miami pro day

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
Who Bill Belichick might be watching at Miami pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is back on the recruiting trail.

The New England Patriots head coach was in South Florida on Monday attending the University of Miami's 2021 pro day.

Here are a few videos and photos of Belichick, who caught up with two Patriots assistants-turned-NFL-head-coaches in the Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores and the New York Giants' Joe Judge.

It's the first pro day we've seen Belichick attend in quite some time, as the COVID pandemic shut down essentially all recruiting events last spring.

So, what (more specifically, who) inspired the Patriots coach to make the trek to Coral Gables?

According to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, Belichick and Flores both had their eye on Hurricanes pass-rushers Monday. Miami's Greg Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips are among the best pass-rushers in the the 2021 NFL Draft and could be taken in the first or second round this spring.

Pass rush is an area of need for New England, so Rousseau and Phillips both could be on Belichick's radar -- especially after Phillips' blistering 40-yard dash Monday.

As our Phil Perry points out, Alabama is hosting a pro day Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, so it's possible Belichick stays down south to pay a visit to good friend Nick Saban.

