Patriots' Bill Belichick scouting 2022 NFL Draft prospects at Georgia Pro Day
NFL free agency is officially underway, but it's also the season for draft preparation, and the New England Patriots are getting a firsthand look Wednesday at some of the top prospects in this year's class.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, along with Matt Patricia and director of player personnel Matt Groh, are in attendance at the University of Georgia's Pro Day.
Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia, attending todayâ€™s Georgia pro day, are spotlighted on the @SECNetwork broadcast (BB with a coat choice that @jonbonjovi certainly will appreciate) pic.twitter.com/6ZGLced86Y
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 16, 2022
The Bulldogs defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game in January, and their roster is loaded with high-end talent entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
Here's a list of the top players from Georgia:
RB James Cook
WR George Pickens
OL Justin Shaffer
OL Jamaree Saylor
DE Travon Walker
DT Jordan Davis
DT Devonte Wyatt
LB Nakobe Dean
LB Quay Walker
LB Channing Tindall
S Lewis Cine
Several of these players are expected to be taken in the first two rounds. Dean, Walker, Davis and Wyatt all made ESPN draft expert Todd McShay's ranking of the top 32 prospects in the 2022 class.
Dean has been a popular pick for the Patriots in many expert mock drafts. He could be on the board when New England is on the clock with the 21st overall selection in the first round. Linebacker is a huge need for the Patriots and Dean is one of the top players at that position in the upcoming draft.