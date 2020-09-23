Patriots' Bill Belichick 'really impressed' by Raiders' Darren Waller

Patriots' Belichick 'really impressed' by Raiders' Waller originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Viewers around the country were treated to quite a show on “Monday Night Football” when Darren Waller showed why some in the Raiders’ organization think he’s the best tight end in the NFL.

One of those in the TV audience is tasked with figuring out a way to make sure there’s not a repeat episode in Week 3.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick called slowing Waller, who had 12 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium, a “big challenge” for his team, which hosts the Raiders at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“I’m really impressed with everything he does,” Belichick said Tuesday on a conference call. “He’s very competitive, got great size, got great quickness for his size, catches the ball very well. He can run all the routes. Really is a versatile player, talented. He’ll definitely be a problem for us. There’s not one thing you can take away from him. He does a lot of things well.”